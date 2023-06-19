'Dementia done differently' is the message behind a newly completed residential development, which aims to provide people with dementia a connected haven for them to thrive.
Groups Homes Australia hosted an open day and information evening on June 18 at its latest Miranda accommodation site on Raglan Road.
Group Homes Australia Founder Tamar Krebs, said it was an innovative model of dementia care.
"Instead of having a big locked up dementia unit in a nursing home, we have small homes in the community with six to 10 residents living life with 24 hour care," she said.
"Residents get involved in everything that they find meaningful and purposeful - cooking, baking, going for walks, coffee, going to the movies.
"The whole concept is not to keep people locked up, but out and about, moving, exercising and being social and interacting in the community."
There will also be a free dementia retreat program launching this year, to support patients and their carers.
The government funded program is a five-day residential retreat for newly diagnosed patients.
Mrs Krebs said it would be beneficial to those navigating a dementia diagnosis in its early stages.
"Most people when they get diagnosed with a chronic illness get some sort of plan how to live with the diagnosis. Dementia is the only diagnosis that is progressive and degenerative where people don't get a plan - how to live well," she said.
"The retreat is for people in the early stages of dementia post-diagnosis, for the person living with dementia as well as the support partner to come for five-day lie-in retreat with five other couples.
"It's about demystifying dementia - providing education, where people can learn strategies and tools, and creating a social network, with like-minded people going through the same thing.
"It's also about about creating hope, and not focusing on loss loss and devastation, but what can be done to minimise the symptoms so people can live well at home together."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
