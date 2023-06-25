Living near two national parks allows me to walk at lunchtime for a break.
Today, I entered Royal National Park from The Avenue, Heathcote. Passing a sign which read "Asset Protection Area", I found a track where large mounds had been formed for mountain bikers to use as jumps.
All around was rubbish and damaged vegetation. It begs the question: What is the purpose of a national park if it is be allowed to degrade to this extent?
The current NPWS administration seems to be very pro-cyclist. A recent draft plan to allow mountain biking in The Royal gives the local cycling lobby everything, at the expense of the sensitive environment.
A spokesperson for NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service said:
NPWS welcomes cycling in National Parks as it is a great way for visitors to experience and enjoy these reserves. Our Cycling Strategy outlines how NPWS will ensure sustainable cycling opportunities while still protecting the cultural and natural values of parks.
NPWS has zero tolerance for the illegal use and construction of unauthorised tracks and jumps as they not only damage the environment through soil erosion and loss, but also pose a safety risk to riders and other park users.
NPWS has recently become aware of new trails and jumps constructed in Royal National Park adjacent to East Heathcote. These are currently under investigation.
I read with some bemusement how Jeff (June 14), being a resident of some faraway suburb so taken with the streets of Caringbah, frequently indulges in sojourns to our suburb that he deems himself as an authority as to the credibility of another resident of Caringbah and his experience with wood smoke.
Hence I thought I would take this opportunity to enlighten Jeff (we are now living in 2023 where cleaner forms of energy are accessible) with the following facts relating to the emissions of wood burning heaters;
Wood smoke contains a range of pollutants that are harmful to human health, such as particulates, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Some pollutants from wood heater smoke, such as particulates and formaldehyde, are carcinogenic.
Chronic exposure to wood smoke can also cause heart and lung disease. Pregnant women, children, older people, and people with respiratory illness are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of wood smoke.
Such is the seriousness of wood smoke upon the health of people, domestic solid fuel burning appliances of the new kind must now display compliance plate.
I concur with Alfie (June 7) and urge any resident to contact the council if they are in any way being affected by wood smoke emissions.
There are legislative provisions for council to issue a smoke abatement order on any resident where it is deemed emissions from any wood fuel energy source is contrary to the regulations set out within the legislation.
There is a plethora of information detailing the seriousness of wood smoke and other airborne pollutants both nationally and globally.
Got to agree the standard of driving in the shire is woeful. Small suburban roundabouts are attacked at maximum speed, get out of my way.
Anzac Avenue and Caldarra Avenue at Engadine should have traffic lights. Most scary roundabout in the shire.
Try being a cyclist approaching this, bit of a lottery. But long weekends in the shire are just crazy. So many not paying attention.
Pay attention drivers, your world goes beyond the end of your bonnet.
I would like to respond to Dave from Caringbah's comments on my letter "Parking Fine Oyster Bay".
It is everybody's right to drive where they want to and I don't know too many people that park 500m away from where they are going, but being from Caringbah I could maybe understand
And while we are telling people what to do, maybe Dave you could catch the train to Jannali and then a short bus ride down to the oval so locals can access their properties and the local shops....just a thought.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
