Enjoy panoramic views

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This is a rare opportunity to secure a premium home in one of Grays Point's most exclusive locations.
Immersed in an awe-inspiring panorama across North West Arm, the secluded residence has been designed to create a spacious and versatile offering for families.
The flexible floor plan expands over two levels and captures spectacular outlooks over the Port Hacking River.
Listing agent Mitchell Wynn of Highland said, "Grays Point is a peaceful setting in between the Royal National Park and The Port Hacking River. It offers stunning views and a relaxed lifestyle amongst nature but is also close to the city for all your needs."
Enjoy blissful surrounds in the gourmet stone kitchen with quality appliances, eat-in breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The home has four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a main bedroom retreat with ensuite bathroom, walk-in robe and balcony access.
As an entertainer's delight there are numerous internal and external spaces to host guests. The lower level includes a rumpus room with wet bar and guest accommodation facilities.
There are numerous, expansive entertaining zones throughout the yard and an in-ground swimming pool that overlooks stunning bush and bay vistas.
Mitchell said, "This is a perfect opportunity for families looking for peaceful living encased in natural surrounds."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
