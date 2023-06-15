St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Qualified apology from Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce after saying 'bats should be shot'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, Miranda MP Eleni Petinos and Environment Minister Matt Kean in 2020 at the announcememt of government funding to disperse bats at Kareela. Picture John Veage
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce says a comment he made that "bats should be shot" was tongue-in-cheek.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

