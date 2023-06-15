Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce says a comment he made that "bats should be shot" was tongue-in-cheek.
The comment, which he repeated, at a council committee meeting has outraged environmental groups, who say the Grey-headed flying fox, a protected species, is vital for the functioning of the ecosystem.
Cr Pesce was speaking at a planning committee on June 4, which considered a proposed rezoning of the Sylvanvale site at Kareela for housing.
When concerns were raised future residents could encounter problems from the bat colony in adjoining bushland, Cr Pesce said, "As far as I'm concerned, I am happy to build over the top of where the bats are, because an argument to say we're going to stop this development because of the bats is not going to beat me".
"I'd rather get rid of the bats," he continued.
"One of the submissions that was put forward against it by one of the environmental departments was because of the bats.
"The bats should be shot, and I will say that. I've said it before. They should be shot, they are dirty and they've got diseases and kids have died that don't understand.
"A kid was up the coast on a tennis court and playing tennis and a bat landed and it bit the kid and the kid died."
Cr Pesce said on Thursday, "It was a tongue in cheek comment - if anyone has taken offence I am sorry. I meant no malice."
Cr Pesce said his choice of words may have been influenced by the fact that, earlier that day, he and other councillors had received reports of "guys hanging out of helicopters" shooting feral deer in Royal National Park.
Sutherland Shire Environment centre said in a statement, "Australia is in the middle of an extinction crisis. In Sutherland Shire we have a mayor who advocates shooting a species 'vulnerable to extinction'.
"Apologising when called out, he attempts to present it all as a joke, and continues spreading misinformation designed to incite the ill-informed," the centre said.
"Flying foxes are protected under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act, and shooting them is a criminal offence."
"Flying foxes, aka bats, are just as important as bees. They help disperse pollen and seeds up the east coast of Australia, flying thousands of kilometres.
"They are vital for the health, regeneration and genetic diversity of our rainforests, all our bushland, and wetlands too. They are a keystone species necessary for ecosystem functioning, and without them ecosystems would collapse."
The centre said it was "a matter of ignominy that Sutherland Shire Council applied to have the protected status of flying foxes removed in 2019".
"Fortunately that request was rejected. One important concern is if Carmelo Pesce steps in as a candidate for the federal seat of Cook (if Scott Morrison resigns), whether he will continue to promote such environmentally destructive practices as a federal member.
"These 'bats' are also protected under the Federal Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, and are listed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List."
Cr Pesce said during the committee meeting the bats moved to Kareela from previous camps on the desalination plant site at Kurnell and the brick pit site at Kirrawee.
"Over the last two terms I have been here, we have spent hundred and hundreds of thousands of dollars to move them away," he said.
"We have had staff at three o'clock in the morning...playing music and banging pots and pans to deter them.
"That has worked and I am told there are no bats there any more.
"Where the bats have gone is to the Camellia Gardens and they have actually ruined the Camellia Gardens."
Cr Pesce said one of the reasons for moving the bats from Kareela was because of the adjoining Bates Drive School for children with disability, who did not understand the danger.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
