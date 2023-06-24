St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Frenzal Rhomb coming to Miranda Hotel to promote their latest album 'The Cup of Pestilence'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Frenzal Rhomb are coming to Miranda Hotel on July 28 as part of their new album launch tour. Picture supplied
You don't have to be a true punk rock fan to know the band Frenzal Rhomb.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

