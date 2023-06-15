Proposed major new housing projects costing more than $75 million and containing a minimum of 15 per cent affordable housing will be able to bypass council assessment and regional planning panels.
These developments will also be given 30 per cent building height and floor space ratio bonuses.
Projects will be fast-tracked through the State Significant Development planning approval pathway, where they are assessed by the state planning department and determined by the Planning Assessment Commission.
The changes were announced on Thursday by Premier Chris Minns and Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.
Mr Minns said they were another important step to address the NSW housing supply crisis, which the government had inherited.
Mr Minns said initial briefings indicated a projected housing construction shortfall of 134,000 dwellings over five years.
The government had also inherited a planning system in which development approval processing times had blown out from 69 days on average in July 2021 to 116 days in March 2023, he said
This had resulted in house and unit rents increasing sharply over the past 12-months.
Mr Minns said affordable housing was open to people on a wider range of incomes than social housing, was often managed by not-for-profits home to people whose income isn't high enough to pay rent in the area where they live or work.
He said the Coalition government established the existing State Significant Development (SSD) pathway.
The SSD pathway often allowed faster planning decisions, providing certainty sooner to investors and communities, he said.
Mr Minns said applications made through the State Significant Development pathway would still need to meet rigorous checks and balances and the SSD process did not override local government decisions about where housing was permissible.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
