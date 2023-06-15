St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Government announces major changes to boost affordable housing

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Major projects meeting the criteria will be fast-tracked. Picture by John Veage
Proposed major new housing projects costing more than $75 million and containing a minimum of 15 per cent affordable housing will be able to bypass council assessment and regional planning panels.

