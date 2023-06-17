Club Rivers raises the roof with new food and beverage area, The Canopy

Club River's new dining area The Canopy provides a stylish new food and beverage destination for Riverwood.
The club saw the chance to utilise an open air space above an eight-metre wide ground-level car park to provide a stylish glassed-in rooftop venue.
"What has emerged on top is The Canopy, a great new indoor-outdoor space, augmented by an operable glass roof that can open to the sun or be closed to the elements," Club Rivers' Chief Executive Officer Paul Millar said.
The Canopy can seat 80 - or about 100 standing - in air-conditioned comfort and has an open-air balcony which acts as a break-out zone ideal for cocktail and casual events.
"The Canopy is a space that has an abundance of natural light and natural air flow which can be enjoyed as a great destination for your food and beverage experience," Mr Millar said.
"The response has been excellent. Patrons have flocked to it. We had the full support of the members as they agreed that an amazing space such as this was definitely missing in the Riverwood area," Mr Millar said.
"It has been well occupied by families and gatherings of friends and also just for a casual catch up for a drink or two."
Club Rivers' Restaurant Supervisor, Nikoleta said the booth seating at the rear of The Canopy has proven to be the go-to area for smaller bookings.
"It has created such a relaxed ambiance," she said. "From this space you can still be involved in the action throughout the club if you desire, catch a game with friends, but also have the privacy to enjoy an intimate occasion."
Alongside refreshing the bar and bistro with Mike's Grill @t Club Rivers in early 2022, the new Canopy dining area has created a new look and feel throughout the main floor.
"Our designers tied in with the alfresco scheme with the use of natural textures and finishes," Mr Millar said.
The Canopy has been designed by Boden and Altis, the architects responsible for projects at Cronulla RSL Club, Dee Why RSL, Diggers at The Entrance and Mt Pritchard Community Club.
The Canopy and Mike's Grill @ Club Rivers are both seven days for lunch and dinner.
