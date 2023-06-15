George Michael is shutting his well-known Cronulla Living shop after more than 23 years, saying he has never seen worse business conditions.
"There are tumbleweeds rolling down the street, rather than customers," he said.
"You look out and see eight empty car spaces. That's unheard of in Cronulla.
"I have been hanging in there for ages, but it just gets worse and worse. I have never seen anything like it."
Cronulla Living, which sells homewares, furniture, fashion and jewellery, operated from a large store at the southern end of Cronulla Street for 19 years before downsizing and moving to Surf Road four and a half years ago.
Cronulla also lost Berkelouw Books in June and another homewares shop Our Den, on Kingsway opposite the mall, is also closing to make way for the new Vue development.
There are rumours a number of other stores are also close to shutting their doors.
Mr Michael hopes the Cronulla Living closing down sale will help him to recoup some of his losses and pay outstanding debts.
"I need to get rid of all the stock I have," he said.
"My accountant wants me out by the end of the month. It will probably end up being be mid-July at the latest."
Mr Michael said there would be no comeback.
"It's too hard," he said. "Small business for some retailers is just not viable - there's the rent, wages, compliance costs and competing against your suppliers, 90 per cent of whom also sell online at discounted prices.
"I've been trading in Cronulla for a long time so it's a real kick in the guts to have to close the store, but, these are the times we find ourselves in.
"I've been lucky to have been a small part of this wonderful community for so long, and we have many loyal and supportive customers, not just those who come in for a visit and a wander around, but also over 2000 online subscribers, so it's a sad day."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
