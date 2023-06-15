St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Well-known Cronulla Living store closing after more than 23 years due to 'worst business conditions ever'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 15 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Michael in happier times after moving his business to Surf Road. Picture by John Veage
George Michael in happier times after moving his business to Surf Road. Picture by John Veage

George Michael is shutting his well-known Cronulla Living shop after more than 23 years, saying he has never seen worse business conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.