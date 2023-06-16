Long before the National Portrait Gallery of Australia came calling, 98-year-old artist Nancy Menetrey loved to paint.
The aged care resident of IRT is based at Crown Gardens, Batemans Bay, but it was her earlier association with southern Sydney that launched her claim to creative fame.
She was the first woman to be accepted into St George Art Society in the 1950s.
A self-taught artist, made a name for herself in the NSW and Australian art scenes across the mid-20th century.
One of her most memorable portraits ended up in the National Portrait Gallery, Canberra.
Nancy's portrait of Australian photographer Noel Fraser Hickey was a standout piece, with Hickey's sharp style. Earlier in 2023, this portrait hung in among the gallery's 3100 portraits and can be seen on the National Portrait Gallery's website.
As he sits in his photography studio holding a photograph of former Miss NSW and Miss Australia Patricia Woodley, Hickey became the figure who was one of the 69 works selected for the 1957 Archibald Prize exhibition.
Nancy's son Tim, said it was a proud moment for the family.
"Mum began by trial and error, mainly with pencil sketches and crayon, and she was able to start sketching in her limited free time while working in Batlow, NSW with the Women's Land Army during and after the war," he said.
Nancy served with the Women's Land Army during and after World War II to help address rising labour shortages in the agricultural sector. She helped with fruit and vegetable picking, packing and canning.
In the early 1950s Nancy travelled overseas, living and working in London for several years, before returning to Australia with her fiancé, Philippe Gabriel Menetrey. They married in Sydney in 1956.
Nancy's interest in art continued after the war, and she became a member of St George Art Society.
"Mum knew that she wanted to join an art society and meet some accomplished artists," Tim said. "This is why she was keen to join the local art society, where she was able to work with experienced painters Walter Dowman and Henry Nolte."
When first founded, the St George Art Society's membership was restricted to men only. Nancy, the first woman accepted into the exclusive society, paved the way for a more inclusive approach to membership.
"Mum thinks that everyone was quite comfortable and relaxed with having women in the society," Tim said. "There was a general feeling of relief in society after the war ended and it was a new time."
Shortly after returning to Sydney, Nancy answered an advertisement to work as a photograph negative re-toucher (where details are corrected or blemishes such as dust are removed from a negative or print) with Hickey, who ran his own photography studio where he specialised in portfolio photography for aspiring models
That was when Nancy asked Hickey if he would sit for a portrait for her Archibald Prize entry.
"Mum says she immediately thought of asking Hickey to sit for the portrait because he had an interesting face, and because she respected him as a veteran of the New Guinea campaign," Tim said.
Nancy's portfolio is impressive, having painted several portraits including Rita Young, who modelled for artists Norman Lindsay and Max Dupain, and Admiral Sir Victor Smith, a former Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, whose portrait painted by Nancy is on display at HMAS Albatross in Nowra.
"I think I'm biased of course, that mum has painted some lovely portraits in the course of her long life, among her years of travelling including leaving Australia in 1953 to see Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and again in 1958. We're very proud."
