Active and Creative Kids vouchers will be halved to $50 and means tested, the state government has confirmed.
First Lap swim vouchers will also be halved in value, but the program has been extended for a year and will be available to all children.
Premier Chris Minns and Sports Minister Steve Kamper announced details on Friday.
Mr Minns said the government was "making the Active and Creative Kids voucher programs more sustainable by introducing a new and permanent means-tested scheme from Term 1 next year".
"This will ensure around 600,000 school-aged kids in NSW can continue to participate in sports and creative programs across the state by helping low and middle income families with cost-of-living pressures," the statement said.
The new voucher will be for $50 and will be issued twice a year, at the start of terms 1 and 3, beginning in 2024.
It will cover activities currently available under both the Active Kids and Creative Kids voucher programs.
The vouchers will only be given to families receiving the federal government's Family Tax Benefit Part A. The two governments share income information.
Mr Minns said almost half NSW families - about 600,000 out of 1.35 million school-aged children - would qualify.
As an interim measure, the current Active Kids and Creative Kids vouchers will be extended from July 1, 2023 until the new scheme is in place from February 1, 2024. The interim vouchers will be to the value of $50 for school-aged children.
School-aged children will also be eligible for a new $50 Creative Kids voucher from July 1 if they have not yet used their existing 2023 Creative Kids voucher.
The First Lap swim voucher program will be extended for 12 months, to the value of $50.
Mr Minns said the cost of new Active and Creative Kids voucher program starting in 2024 was estimated at $28 million per year, compared with $190 million in the current financial year.
Mr Minns said the former government had not funded the vouchers beyond June 30 this year.
The Coalition had "also handed over to us the largest debt in our state's history," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
