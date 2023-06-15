St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Active and Creative Kids vouchers to be cut to $50 and means tested

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 16 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Lap swim vouchers will also be halved in value, but the program has been extended for a year and will be available for all children. File picture by Chris Lane
First Lap swim vouchers will also be halved in value, but the program has been extended for a year and will be available for all children. File picture by Chris Lane

Active and Creative Kids vouchers will be halved to $50 and means tested, the state government has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.