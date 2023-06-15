St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Man dies in crash following police pursuit at Menai

Updated June 16 2023 - 8:06am, first published 7:26am
Road fatality at Menai on Friday morning, June 16. Picture supplied
A critical incident investigation is underway after a man died in a crash following a police pursuit at Menai today.

