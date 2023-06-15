Man dies in crash following police pursuit at Menai

A critical incident investigation is underway after a man died in a crash following a police pursuit at Menai today.
A police statement said, just after 6am on Friday, an officer from Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a utility on Alfords Point Road, Menai.
"The driver allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," the statement said.
"A short time later, the utility collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop.
"The driver of the utility, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
"A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit."
Alfords Point Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements.
The police statement said an investigation had commenced into the incident by a Critical Incident Investigation Team from Sydney City Police Area Command.
"Those investigations will be subject to an independent review," the statement said.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00
