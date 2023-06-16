A 19-year-old man from Oyster Bay died in the crash at Menai this morning, which followed a police pursuit.
Police said they are yet to formally identify the man, who was driving a white Holden utility.
Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke, the Central Metropolitan Region commander, told a media conference late today a Highway Patrol officer performing radar duties on the Bangor Bypass about 6am on Friday detected the vehicle travelling above the 80km/h speed limit.
Mr Cooke said the officer activated the lights of the police car and the utility pulled over and came to a stop.
"As the officer began to get out of the vehicle, the offending vehicle drove away at speed," he said.
"The officer followed that vehicle and commenced a pursuit for a very short distance.
"The vehicle travelled along New Illawarra Road through the intersection of Old Illawarra Road onto Alfords Point Road, where it attempted to merge from lane one to three.
"In doing so, it lost control and came into contact with a guardrail and then another vehicle.
"Unfortunately, the 19-year-old driver [of the pursued vehicle] from Oyster Bay has passed away."
Mr Cooke said, "having viewed the in-car video footage, it's clear there was a very short pursuit".
"The officer appears to have acted within the guidelines and in the circumstances I am satisfied," he said.
"The entire incident will be subject of that independent investigation, which is oversighted by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission, which is appropriate in all these circumstances."
Mr Cooke said the driver of the other vehicle, a white Toyota utility, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. He was now "well".
"These are difficult circumstances for all," Mr Cooke said.
Asked if the driver who was pursued was known to police, he said, "The offender at this stage has not been formally identified. In those circumstances I won't provide further information in relation to that just at this stage".
Mr Cooke said the pursued vehicle was not stolen.
He did not have information on the speed the vehicle was travelling when it was pulled over.
Mr Cooke appealed for any witnesses or with dashcam footage to come forward.
Earlier
A critical incident investigation is underway after a man died in a crash following a police pursuit at Menai today.
A police statement said, just after 6am on Friday, an officer from Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a utility on Alfords Point Road, Menai.
"The driver allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," the statement said.
"A short time later, the utility collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop.
"The driver of the utility, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
"A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit."
Alfords Point Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements.
The police statement said an investigation had commenced into the incident by a Critical Incident Investigation Team from Sydney City Police Area Command.
"Those investigations will be subject to an independent review," the statement said.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.