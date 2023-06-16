St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Updated | Assistant Commissioner 'satisfied' Highway Patrol officer in fatal Menai crash acted within police pursuit guidelines

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 16 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road fatality at Menai on Friday morning, June 16. Picture supplied
Road fatality at Menai on Friday morning, June 16. Picture supplied

A 19-year-old man from Oyster Bay died in the crash at Menai this morning, which followed a police pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.