CCTV footage released in connection with attempted kidnap at Banksia

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have released CCTV footage of two vehicles as they continue to investigate an attempted kidnapping at Banksia earlier this year.
Just before 1pm on Thursday, 2 March 2023, police were called to Cameron Street, Banksia, after reports a 39-year-old man had been assaulted by three men.
Police have been told a white Ford Ranger pulled up alongside his vehicle, before one of the men used an electronic stun device on him, and the three men attempted to force him into their vehicle.
He fought back before the three men got back in the Ford and drove off.
Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene.
A short time later, police attended Nattai Place after reports of a vehicle fire.
The Ford Ranger was located burnt out, with a second crime scene established.
The man suffered bruising and lacerations and was taken to St George Hospital for treatment. He has since recovered from his injuries.
Initial inquiries were conducted by local police, before detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Ballanya to further investigate the incident.
As inquiries continue, strike force investigators have released CCTV footage of two vehicles - a white Ford Ranger and white Mercedes sedan - which were both seen in the area earlier that same day (Thursday, 2 March 2023).
Detectives are appealing for public assistance to identify the white sedan and would like to speak to any occupant of the vehicle, or anyone who may have knowledge of these vehicles' movements on Thursday, 2 March 2023.
As Strike Force Ballanya continues, investigators also appeal to anyone who may have any information which may assist to come forward.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Ballanya investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
