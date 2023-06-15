St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
CCTV footage released in connection with attempted kidnap at Banksia

June 16 2023 - 9:30am
Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have released CCTV footage of two vehicles as they continue to investigate an attempted kidnapping at Banksia earlier this year.

