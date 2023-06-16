St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
By the C to be held in Don Lucas Reserve on Sunday October 29

By Murray Trembath
June 16 2023 - 5:00pm
A previous By the C concert in Don Lucas Reserve. Picture by Simon Bennett
Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will lead a lineup of top talent when By the C returns to Cronulla on Sunday October 29.

