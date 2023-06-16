Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will lead a lineup of top talent when By the C returns to Cronulla on Sunday October 29.
The concert will once again be held in Don Lucas Reserve and tickets are on sale from today, June 16 through Ticketmaster.
The line-up includes The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Mahalia Barnes and the Soul Mates.
"This beachside festival event is the perfect place to gather with mates and family to kick back or rock out with these era-defining and iconic tracks, topped up with food trucks and a pop-up bar for the ultimate beachside experience," says a statement by promoter Zaccaria Concerts & Touring.
"The concert organisers have created a safe and inclusive environment, ensuring that all ages can enjoy this unforgettable experience.
"The crash of a drumkit, the thunder of a bass guitar, and waves of roaring music rolling over the crowd. This is real music."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
