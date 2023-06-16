St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Countdown for Barton Voice Forum

Updated June 16 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barton MP LInda Burney said the Voice is about listening to grassroots people and achieving better health, education, justice and employment outcomes. Picture: John Veage
Barton MP LInda Burney said the Voice is about listening to grassroots people and achieving better health, education, justice and employment outcomes. Picture: John Veage

Residents in the Federal electorate of Barton will get an opportunity to come together and learn more about the referendum on a Voice to parliament at a forum at the Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, June 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.