Countdown for Barton Voice Forum

Residents in the Federal electorate of Barton will get an opportunity to come together and learn more about the referendum on a Voice to parliament at a forum at the Rockdale Town Hall on Saturday, June 24.
The Federal member for Barton and Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney will joins a star panel for the 'Understanding the Voice' forum with Socceroos legend Craig Foster, local Yuwaalaraay storyteller Nardi Simpson and broadcaster and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs as MC.
The program will feature a reading of the Uluru Statement from the Heart as well as discussions about the referendum process and how people can be part of the campaign.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart calls for practical and meaningful recognition of Australia's First People through a Voice to Parliament enshrined in our Constitution.
The Federal Government last month launched a neutral civics campaign, which includes information about the Voice and Referendum process. Visit this website for more information.
Ms Burney said, "I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to talk to my local community about recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians in our Constitution through a Voice.
"The Voice will help bring about practical change and provide First Nations people with a direct line of advice to the Australian Parliament and Government.
"This is about listening to grassroots people and achieving better health, education, justice and employment outcomes," she said.
Narelda Jacobs said the Uluru Statement from the Heart was an invitation to all Australians to walk together in unity.
"It's an honour to be involved in community conversations which bring people on the journey to a better future for First Nations people.," she said.
"Voting yes to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the Constitution will mean we can take those first steps forward."
The 'Understanding the Voice' forum at the Rockdale Town Hall starts at 11am on Saturday 24 June, 2023 - Understanding The Voice - A Community Town Hall | Humanitix
Tickets to the forum are free but running out fast. Registration is available by visiting this link or contacting my office on (02) 9587 1555.
