Weekly Wrap: Top honours for esteemed residents

Hello readers,
Regulars to the Weekly Wrap will know I have a preference for promoting the positive news highlights of the past seven days.
Well this week is no different and we've got a lot to get through, so I'll be extremely sparing with my words.
On public holiday Monday a group of Australians were highlighted for their achievements in the annual King's Birthday Honours list. Included were a batch of folk from our region.
I think it fitting to keep this news letter a tribute to their achievements. Please take the time to read the following stories and see for yourselves why they received their respective accolades.
- Carolyn Townsend, of Burraneer, awarded an OAM for 23 years' volunteer service to Ronald McDonald House and other charities.
- George Cotis, of Gymea, awarded an OAM for service to conservation and the environment.
- A love of softball is a family affair for Susan Rindfleish, OAM.
- Blakehurst resident Anne Caterson awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to surf lifesaving.
- Bob Wilson, of Bangor, acknowledged for marine rescue service.
- Keith Roffey, of Kirrawee, awarded OAM for international Rotary project and other work.
- Professor Marcela Bilek receives King's Birthday Honour 2023 - Member of the Order of Australia (AM).
- Tracey Corbin-Matchett awarded OAM for helping people with disability to work in TV and films.
- NSW Ambulance paramedic Geoffrey Coleman receives meritorious award.
- Jan Blizzard, of Loftus, awarded OAM for service to motor sports.
- Kevin Greene, AM: Community involvement still energises former NSW Sports Minister.
- Forensic dentist Pamela Gower named Member of the Order of Australia (AM) recipient.
- Graham Bruce, of Woolooware, appointed AM for significant service to lifesaving.
- Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) recipient, Kogarah's Lynette Riley, honoured for service to education.
- Cronulla eye specialist Richard Grills receives Member of the Order of Australia (AM).
As always, I urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions in the week that was.
And once again, I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
