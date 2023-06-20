Beverly Hills businesses say they are being crippled by construction works surrounding the new Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park.
Transport for NSW is building a 200-space commuter car park at Edgbaston Road adjacent to the railway corridor which will operate under Transport Park&Ride to be accessed by Opal card operated boom gates.
The new commuter car park replaces a free 92-space community car park which had served the Beverly Hills shopping precinct for decades.
Leisure Dome Gym owner, Sasho Ognenovski said the car park was closed on April 26.
"None of the businesses got notice," Mr Ognenovski said.
"We quite literally walked into work one day and the car park was blocked-off. The projected timeline for construction is 1.5 years, meaning finalisation is projected for late 2024.
"They have barricaded off half our business. Not only have we lost the car park but we are losing potential clients who walked past."
Brian Flazon who owns Team Falzon Brazilian Jiu Jitsu said he is losing new customers since the car park closed.
"A lot of kids are not coming to classes anymore because their parents can't find parking" Mr Falzon said.
"I've had five kids discontinue their classes because their parents have to park two or three streets away. My regulars are sticking with me but new people haven't come back. This has all happened in the past six weeks. The reason I got this place is that there is parking out the back. The whole street - all family owned businesses - are affected."
Mrs Bian Qin who owns Beverly Hills Printing said loss of the car park has cost her customers.
"Since the car park closed, our clients can't find parking," she said.
"Our orders can be heavy and they need to be picked up. Clients have to park a few streets away. They ask if we can use a trolley to load their orders which is hard. Now we have to book a courier or use Australia Post so it costs us more."
Mr Md Raham recently chose to open his business, the Chillox restaurant because of the location close to the car park.
"We fully depended on the car park for custom and now we are getting no business at all," he said.
Last August TfNSW advised Georges River Council that non-commuters will have access to the Beverly Hills Commuter Car Park by paying a fixed rate during peak commuter hours.
But Mr Ognenovski's wife, Paula, said a representative of TfNSW recently told her that when it opened it would be a commuter-only car park.
"I asked for clarification that when it reopened it would be a community car park again. They said no, it's a commuter-only car park," she said.
"We have asked the council numerous times to investigate other sites for parking and they said that there's nothing."
Transport is exploring parking options for non-commuter use of the new car park after the project is complete, a TfNSW spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW has and continues to engage with local businesses and community on the Beverly Hills Community Carpark.
"Transport will work with Georges River Council on feedback received about alternative parking arrangements around Beverly Hills town centre during construction of the commuter car park," the spokesperson said.
But Mr and Mrs Ognenovski said they need certainty on who will be able to use the new car park when it opens and they need extra parking spaces now.
"What do they expect is going to happen to businesses in the area?" Mr Ognenovski said.
"This is the only car park we have in Beverly Hills. We have built our business on this. If we lose our parking we will lose our clients.
"This is going to affect so many businesses, which is in essence our livelihoods. This has impacted us financially from the day the car park closed and I don't want to be just another statistic. I can't imagine a business like ours, that has been running for close to 40 years, might just disappear from one unconsidered Council/Transport decision."
Mr Falzon added, "We want our spaces back.
"We can wait for one-and-a-half years as long as we know we can get our community spaces back."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
