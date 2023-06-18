Australian track star and Commonwealth champion Ollie Hoare has solidified Australia's status as a middle distance force shattering the Australian record at the Oslo Diamond League.
Running in a star-studded field over 1500m spearheaded by hometown Olympic Champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Hoare etched his name into history as the second Australian man to shatter the 3:30 barrier when clocking 3:29.41, bettering Stewart McSweyn's Australian and Oceania record by 0.1.
"It's a privilege to be a part of history and hopefully I can keep building up Australian track and field in this event."
He finished in seventh place in a race which featured eight of the top-10 ranked men in the world, fading from fourth position when cornering for home.
"Running sub 3:30 was the goal but it was also to compete and finish in that top section. Those guys are going to be in the Olympic and World final so I wanted to be aggressive and put myself where I could be amongst the top," Hoare said.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
