St George Letters: Closure of Peakhurst Market, butchering of local park

Re the sudden cancellation of the Peakhurst community market on Saturday mornings:
Georges River Council, that news was shocking and sudden! We had been on our way to the market that morning. What is going on?
The Peakhurst market on Saturday mornings is calm and wholesome. It is unbelievable that the Saturday market is the one you have closed. It brings the community together in the most positive, constructive, creative, collaborative and supportive manner. Cancelling it is a HUGE step backwards - it is cancellation of the most positive influence on community behaviour in the region.
We, like many other members of the community who enjoy the market early on Saturday mornings, are really looking forward to reanalysis and correction of this sudden negative change.
Georges River Council, please carefully reconsider this decision.
I was very saddened to hear the Peakhurst farmers market is closed.
This market provides me the opportunity to buy foods that are not available anywhere else for me.
I have a dietary requirement, celiac disease, and the farmers market is one place where I can buy tasty gluten free products. This area Georges River/Canterbury is terrible for GF products and the markets have provided me the freedom to buy foods not only for myself but my whole family.
The meat, cheese, Cupcake Glory and many other providers have products not found anywhere else. They are amazing small providers that cater for a clientele that deeply appreciates their quality of products.
Traffic is bad everywhere, every weekend and I am not sure the markets impact traffic more than the sports fields next door.
Please reconsider the closing of the markets. The community loves and appreciates the sellers and their products.
What's going on at Gifford Park? What was once a beautiful tree lined park in a quiet part of Penshurst is now home to two unsightly shipping containers, four sheds and current excavation work. As a regular visitor, it is sad to see how 'poor council planning' can quickly ruin the aesthetics of a once beautiful area without any consideration of the impact to local residents or visitors to the park. Shameful.
Joy Powell, Menai
What was once a sweet local park used by many for a plethora of activities has been absolutely butchered, and for what? To cater to a select group it seems, without a thought by Council to the other users of the park or the residents of the surrounding streets. I wonder if any of the Councillors (or the Council staff) have tried to quietly enjoy the park on a Saturday since it was taken over? In addition, there is substantial excavation work being carried out around the supposed 'temporary' structures.
