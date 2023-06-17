St George Letters: Closure of Peakhurst Market, butchering of local park

What was once a sweet local park used by many for a plethora of activities has been absolutely butchered, and for what? To cater to a select group it seems, without a thought by Council to the other users of the park or the residents of the surrounding streets. I wonder if any of the Councillors (or the Council staff) have tried to quietly enjoy the park on a Saturday since it was taken over? In addition, there is substantial excavation work being carried out around the supposed 'temporary' structures.