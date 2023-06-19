Playing football is not just about running, tackling and passing the ball, its also about your team.
Como JRLFC takes team work seriously and for five years has run its extremely important Gotcha4life round for men and women.
Gotcha4life runs programs to help people develop the skills and confidence to reach out, speak up and connect so they feel safe and supported and the clubs focus is on mental well being.
It almost didn't happen after not being able to play on their home ground Scylla Bay for the last four weeks due to council intervention, which made Mayor Carmelo Pesce a bit nervous until they got the go ahead.
Broadcaster Gus Worland started the charity after one of his mates took his own life and the Como Crocs started for the same reason.
Worland said at the pre game lunch at the Como Hotel where every cent raised goes back into running mental health workshops that its about being mentally fit not just physically fit when dealing with life's complications.
"Seven men and two women a day take their own life, and 65,000 a year try and take their life-these are shocking facts.
"What do you do?
"Get on the front foot, its not about 'man up' and get on with it- that clearly doesn't work.
"Put your hand up and ask for help, you will get support and don't worry alone- its a teams job after all."
It was all about the teams with the Open Age Gold men defeating Engadine 16-4 after the Open Age 2 team won 26-18 over Taren Point Titans and the womens 16 yrs tackle victorious 26-12 over Cronulla Caringbah.
