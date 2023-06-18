A new book by Sutherland Shire historian Bruce Watt includes new material which casts suspicion and doubt on the simplistic convict origin of Australia.
Curious Eyes tells of Spanish, American and French expeditions to Sydney Cove in the first 15 years of the colony.
The Book suggests the reasons for the establishment of Port Jackson and its progress have largely been told from a British perspective, but there is a previously untold "secret history".
This is the third book from Mr Watt, a former president of the Sutherland Shire Historical Society.
His previous works were The Shire: A Journey Through Time and Dharawal: The First Contact People.
Curious Eyes, by Bruce Watt - a precis:
Intrigue, espionage, fascination.
Convict Sydney from a non-British perspective.
This newly published book examines three foreign visits to the British convict colony and draws together some rare and previously unseen accounts. Two of them cast suspicion and doubt on the simplistic convict origin of Australia.
Two Spanish and French expeditions were sponsored investigations by British rival European powers, eager to observe and report on the progress and readiness of the convict colony and the potential threat it posed. They had reason to spy on the colony and even to destroy it. What were their motives? What did they see? Through long recognised treaties Spain held claim to all of the Pacific. Britain had audaciously claimed half of the Australian continent in 1788. The Spanish expedition in 1793 was a reconnaissance and spying visit to ascertain the true intentions of the colony. Could British naval ships based in Sydney attack Spanish colonies in South America? Likewise, in 1800 Napoleon sent an expedition to gather information and to establish a foothold on the continent. For various reasons both expeditions failed and their leader's reputation lay in tatters. Britain was free to write and mold its own creation story without scrutiny from these European powers.
In the late 18th century Europe was buzzing with excitement about discoveries in the new worlds. There was a scientific and romantic rage for curiosity about the new, the exotic and the unknown. Several lavishly equipped expeditions bristling with scientists and artists ravenously collected flora and fauna that was unknown in Europe. Their artists and anthropologist sketched and documented the lives and customs of the Aboriginal people in much more detail than their British counterparts. Though the convict colony was a place of harsh and cruel incarceration it was also a place of wonderment and curious oddity.
Americans were a third group to visit the colony and were indeed the initial inspiration for the book. American whalers and traders quickly found their way to the colony. They sold vast quantities of rum to the Marine Corps which made its way to the convict population which was willing to do almost anything to obtain it. One largely unknown graphic first-hand account recorded in the ship's log of the Anne and Hope headed for China in 1798 described in great detail an Aboriginal pay-back fight in Sydney. The sole defendant who had murdered a Botany group member stood alone armed only with a shield while the opposing clan members threw spears at him for hours. Aboriginal descriptions pervade all three accounts.
Lavishly illustrated, this is a book for the historian, the scientist, the anthropologist, the artist, the conspiracy theorist and any Australian who seeks fresh insights into Australia's colonial history.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.