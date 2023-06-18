St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Curious Eyes, by Bruce Watt, includes accounts which cast doubt on simplistic convict origin of Australia

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curious Eyes, by Sutherland Shire historian Bruce Watt.
Curious Eyes, by Sutherland Shire historian Bruce Watt.

A new book by Sutherland Shire historian Bruce Watt includes new material which casts suspicion and doubt on the simplistic convict origin of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.