Two Spanish and French expeditions were sponsored investigations by British rival European powers, eager to observe and report on the progress and readiness of the convict colony and the potential threat it posed. They had reason to spy on the colony and even to destroy it. What were their motives? What did they see? Through long recognised treaties Spain held claim to all of the Pacific. Britain had audaciously claimed half of the Australian continent in 1788. The Spanish expedition in 1793 was a reconnaissance and spying visit to ascertain the true intentions of the colony. Could British naval ships based in Sydney attack Spanish colonies in South America? Likewise, in 1800 Napoleon sent an expedition to gather information and to establish a foothold on the continent. For various reasons both expeditions failed and their leader's reputation lay in tatters. Britain was free to write and mold its own creation story without scrutiny from these European powers.