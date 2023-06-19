St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
More bad news for Dragons fans

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 11:30am
Dragons team leader Ben Hunt scores last week at Kogarah Oval before the contract bombshell dropped. Picture John Veage
Dragons team leader Ben Hunt scores last week at Kogarah Oval before the contract bombshell dropped. Picture John Veage

Just when fans thought the Dragons could get back to worrying about what happens on the field after the appointment of Shane Flanagan as their coach, star half Ben Hunt has asked for a release from his contract.

