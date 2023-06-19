Just when fans thought the Dragons could get back to worrying about what happens on the field after the appointment of Shane Flanagan as their coach, star half Ben Hunt has asked for a release from his contract.
The Dragons confirmed the club received a request from Hunt's management for a release. It was denied.
"Ben is contracted through to the end of the 2025 season and is a big part of the current and future plans of the Dragons as the club builds towards achieving sustained success in the coming years," said Dragons CEO Ryan Webb.
"We're committed to working with Ben to understand and address his concerns as we all have the same goal of building a strong and successful club."
In a transparent move Ryan Webb then fronted the media in Wollongong first thing Monday and put the clubs position out there.
The Dragons face the very real prospect of having their disgruntled skipper lead out the NRL club in Friday night's home game against the Warriors with his future unresolved.
"I won't get the chance to see him, he will be at Origin until late Thursday, so no it won't be resolved in that sense," Webb said on Monday.
"But I think there's still a strong enough relationship there and my very brief chat with him, he was going to be OK to come and play Friday if need be."
Asked if he envisaged a scenario in which the club would release Hunt, Webb said "not at this stage", saying he wanted to sit down with Hunt first and understand the reasoning behind why he wants out.
