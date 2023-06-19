Recent hospital data reveals activity has surged to the busiest January to March quarter this year, with more patients attending emergency for treatment.
New figures from the Bureau of Health Information (BHI) showed also a record high number of critically unwell triage category 1 patients (resuscitation).
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said there was still an urgent need for safe staffing ratios.
"...ED patients have increasingly had to wait longer for treatment, which remains an ongoing concern. These figures also show one in 10 of the 181,218 admitted patients were stuck in EDs for over 20 hours," she said.
NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary, Michael Whaites, said while Safe Staffing Level implementation talks with the government had commenced, members were keen to see their working conditions improve.
"With longer hospital stays recorded, and close to 97,000 patients still on the elective surgery waiting list at the end of March, there's plenty of reform needed," he said.
"We're not convinced the government's four per cent pay offer plus super will be enough to attract and retain nurses and midwives in NSW."
Paramedics also fear the worst is to come, with winter still in its early stage, with one in 10 patients in urban areas waiting longer than one hour to be transferred.
"...We desperately need action on the recommendations that came from the Inquiry into Ramping," APA (NSW) President Chris Kastelan said.
"We're about to head into flu season, where we see our system even further overloaded every year.
"We are really concerned for our patients and for ourselves. Standing outside a hospital in a car park in the middle of winter for five, six hours gets very cold. When it rains, some hospitals don't even have adequate shelter for us or our patients."
The NSW Legislative Council's Ramping Inquiry report, released in December 2022, provided 12 recommendations to address bed block, including the abolishment of the wages cap, more paramedic specialists, an implementing mobile work trailers.
MyHospitals data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) also showed a significant increase of hospitalisations involving a COVID-19 diagnosis; 4700 in 2020-21 to 263,400 in 2021-22.
"...This does not necessarily reflect the severity of the illness," AIHW spokesperson Adrian Webster said. "It could be related to the widespread nature of COVID-19. In many cases patients are admitted with COVID-19, not necessarily because of COVID-19."
Of those admissions, three per cent involved a stay in the intensive are unit.
