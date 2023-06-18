St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sharks fighting hard

By John Veage
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 8:05am
The Sutherland Sharks really put the fight up to Rockdale Ilinden in round 20 of the NPL Mens first grade competition. Picture John Veage
Round 20 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition saw one of the most intense local derbies for some time when Rockdale Ilinden defeated the hometown Sutherland Sharks 1-0 thanks to a Bai Antoniou free-kick.

