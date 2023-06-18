Sharks fighting hard

Round 20 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition saw one of the most intense local derbies for some time when Rockdale Ilinden defeated the hometown Sutherland Sharks 1-0 thanks to a Bai Antoniou free-kick.
The boys in red and black crossed the bridge and came out 1-0 victors in the second Leader Cup match playing the majority of the fixture with ten-men in a spicy Saturday evening clash at Seymour Shaw.
Ilinden's captain Alec Urosevski, who was celebrating his 200th match for the club, saw his game end after he was shown his second yellow card of the match late in the first-half and joined his coach Paul Dee in the sheds who was also given his marching orders.
Played at a frantic pace it was Antoniou, an ex-Sharks player, who broke his former club's heart with a well-taken free kick in the second half that gave his side the three points.
Rockdale now sit on equal points with leaders Apia and Marconi. The young Sutherland team sit mid table in ninth.
Rockdale took a two goal advantage into this local 'Leader Cup' match from their Round 5 win at Ilinden Sports Centre to add some extra feeling to the derby proceedings.
Urosevski had a chance and fired in a free-kick from 30 yards out that went straight into the arms of the keeper inside a packed penalty area before he talked his way into the book and then receiving his second yellow of the match for a high foot on former teammate Mitch Stamatellis.
Ilinden Coach Paul Dee also saw red when questioning the decision leaving his Assistant, Nick Stavroulakis, to take over.
With the visitors down to 10-men for the remainder of the match, it went Sutherland's way until they were then reduced to 10-men when Jonty Busch was sent off for his second bookable offence, to level the player numbers once more.
Sutherland were unlucky to have a penalty appeal of their own overturned when Louis Khoury went down inside the box.
It was a match that promised plenty and certainly delivered as Rockdale maintained their relentless pursuit of league leaders APIA with a hard fought three points leaving Rockdale Assistant Coach Nick Stavroulakis to comment .
"I think for us as a side at the moment the boys have bought into what we are trying to achieve as a team and whether we get the results with 11 or ten men, it's important we stick to our game plan," he said.
"Credit to the boys as we really wanted this win. We created a fair few chances and could have had another two in the end showed the spirit this team has."
With emotions running high after the whistle, Sharks' coach Damir Prodanovic sensibly led his side from the field and was unavailable for comment.
In round 21 it doesn't get any easier for the Sharks facing leaders Apia at Lambert Park on Saturday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
