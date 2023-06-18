The Sharks bounced back in style from last week's big defeat to Melbourne to down the Bulldogs 48-10 in front of an ecstatic home crowd.
The Bulldogs resisted for the first ten minutes but have now not won at PointsBet Stadium since 2011.
Craig Fitzgibbon's men were desperate to make amends with the Cronulla faithful, running in five first-half tries before piling on another 18-points in the second term.
Nicho Hynes handled the pressure after a somewhat shaky start but quickly took control of the match, in a superb performance of 235 run metres, two try assists and three tackle breaks.
Hynes put his stamp on the match early, having his hand in two early tries breaking through the Bulldogs line to streak downfield and opening up space for Teig Wilton to crash over the left edge in the next play and nine minutes later finding Braden Hamlin-Uele on the inside who surged over to make it 14-0.
It was also a big day for the Sharks Kiwi second-rower Briton Nikora who celebrated his 100th NRL game in style, scoring a try and breaking three tackles.
The Sharks just about put the game out of reach late in the first half when hooker Blayke Brailey had a good day out setting up tries for forwards Cameron McInnes and Jack Williams who both barged over next to the posts, handing the home side a 30-4 lead at the break.
The second half was all the Sharks with rookie forward Tom Hazelton crossing in the 47th minute for his first NRL try and putting the game out of reach, handing the Sharks a 30-point lead.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said It was a good response to last week.
"I thought the first ten minutes was good because we actually earnt the right to play some footy instead of settling into the game.
"We trained hard this week on getting that right. Nicho got the balance right. He's responsible for us getting into the style of footy we want to play. He tackled strong and ran the ball a lot. The attitude adjustment was the most impressive thing, not the tries for me," he said.
The Sharks sit in fifth place and now have a bye before they kick off Round 18 with a Thursday night derby clash against the Dragons at PointsBet Stadium.
