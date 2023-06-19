St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community

Riverwood Community Centre festival returns

By Eva Kolimar
June 19 2023 - 10:00am
Riverwood Community Centre's festival invited African musicians to performs for guests. Picture supplied
Family fun for the community was a diverse celebration of unity at Riverwood on the weekend, with residents celebrating the return of a popular community festival.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

