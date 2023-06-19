Family fun for the community was a diverse celebration of unity at Riverwood on the weekend, with residents celebrating the return of a popular community festival.
More than 2000 people turned up to the Riverwood Community Centre festival, with families from multicultural backgrounds gathering in harmony in the autumn sunshine.
The June 17 event included food stalls including a crowd favourite Turkish gozleme, alongside children's rides. handcrafted ornaments, Henna tattoos, and musical entertainment from African musicians - with kids also trying their hands at drumming.
Free face painting, jumping castles, fairy floss and a clown delighted the youngest attendees, who also eagerly observed a traditional Welcome to Country delivered by Uncle John Dickson, showing awareness of, and respect for, the Traditional Custodians of the land.
Riverwood Community Centre spokesman Karl Saleh, said it was a fantastic opportunity for people to celebrate their surroundings.
"Bring local community and family together to get to know more people, to be outdoors, to celebrate our nature and diversity really is the main aim," he said.
Sponsors includes the NSW Department of Justice , City of Canterbury Bankstown Council, Multicultural NSW, Humanity Matters, and St George Community Housing.
