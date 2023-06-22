When Caringbah artist Ashleigh Iacono set herself a challenge of painting 100 portraits in 100 days, she didn't know her 97th one would cause such a stir.
After painting members of her family and her favourite actress Margot Robbie among the 100, she was inspired to transform a tragic incident into a memorable vision for one of her final creations.
The artist painted a portrait of former NSW Ambulance paramedic Steven Tougher, who died after being stabbed while completing paperwork during his lunch break at Campbelltown McDonald's on April 14.
The A5 water colour artwork showcases the warmth that he was known for by his colleagues.
Ashleigh launched a competition on her Facebook page for someone to win a portrait. It was then a paramedic, Jessica Beazley, who knew Steven, contacted her and said if she won, she would ask the artist to paint Steven. Although Jessica wasn't drawn as the lucky winner, Ashleigh decided to paint his portrait anyway.
"It's such a sad story. I thought it would be really nice for the family and paramedics," Ashleigh said.
"I couldn't believe the response when it was posted on the NSW Ambulance Facebook page. It got more than 9000 likes and all the comments are so lovely.
"It's going to be framed and donated to Campbelltown Hospital."
An artist since her high school days, Ashleigh said she painted people who inspired her.
"As part of the 100 day challenge, I have painted my two sons, my mum and dad, grandparents and the soccer player Sam Kerr," she said.
"I paint every day for an hour on my kitchen bench, while doing commission work. Two years ago I entered the Archibald Prize with my portrait of Mulga [fellow shire artist Joel Moore]. I want to enter it again next year."
Her portrait of Steven comes as another gift to the Tougher family. Steven's wife Madison recently gave birth to their second child, Lily-Mae Stevie, describing her birth as "peaceful and calm, just like Steven's personality".
