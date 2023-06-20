A Burraneer resident has appealed for more options for exercising dogs off-leash, particularly for pets who are nervous around other animals and can't be taken to designated parks.
Emma Foster-Geering was bailed up by a council officer and a police officer while throwing a tennis ball for her dogs, a Kelpie and a Border Collie, on Captain Cook Playing Fields, Woolooware, which were deserted mid-morning on a weekday.
It is unclear why police were present.
A council spokesman told the Leader the law was in place "to ensure public safety, and our community rightfully expects that council staff actively enforce compliance to protect local residents and their pets".
"Sutherland Shire Council makes no apology for keeping our community safe through responsibly enforcing restrictions that apply for those who let their dogs roam unrestrained outside designated areas," he said.
Ms Foster-Geering wrote to Cronulla MP and Opposition Leader Mark Speakman, saying it was not a complaint, but a request to support alternatives for people like herself to exercise their dogs
"My younger dog is nervous around other dogs and so we cannot utilise the very few dog off leash areas available in Sutherland Shire to play fetch," she wrote.
"We avoid dog parks and the small allowable hours at Greenhills beach to avoid any safety risk to other dogs. If there is ever another dog at Captain Cook when we are there, we do not take them off the leash.
"The council representative was kind enough and let me off with a warning, although all my details were taken by the police officer, along with the dogs' microchip numbers, so that I will get an immediate $700 fine [$350 for each dog] should I even so much as have my dogs off the leash jumping into the car on the nature strip outside our house.
"I am at a loss as to how it can be safer for the community for me not to be able to exercise them both with a ball in a spot such as this away from other dogs."
Ms Foster-Geering told the Leader when she asked on a community Facebook page for advice on places where she could throw a ball for her dogs off leash, she was "overwhelmed" by the number of replies she received from people who also have nervous dogs and are prepared to take the risk of getting fined.
"We have recently been living in Germany, where dog owners, after basic training, can obtain a licence to have dogs off-leash in large public spaces," she said.
"In the UK, where we also lived, dog parks are not only widely available, but dogs are also permitted on all walking trails," she said.
Mr Speakman said he had raised Ms Foster-Geering's concerns with the council. "It is important that dog owners have appropriate spaces where they and their beloved pets can exercise and play," he said.
The council spokesman said, under NSW law, dogs must be kept on a leash and under effective control in all public places across the state.
"This means when you are outside your home your dog must be on a leash, which is held by a competent person - except in designated off-leash parks," he said.
The spokesman said, over the 12 months to April this year, there were 106 dog attacks in the shire, resulting in 52 people and 82 dogs sustaining injury. In the overwhelming majority of cases, the offending animal had been in a public place while not properly restrained.
The spokesman said council staff patrolled public areas daily to ensure compliance, respond to specific complaints, educate pet owners about their responsibilities and issue cautions or fines where warranted.
There were six off-leash parks, with plans for a seventh at Alcheringa Reserve, Miranda, from mid 2024, he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.