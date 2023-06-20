St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Burraneer resident calls for more options for dogs who can't be taken to off-leash parks.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 20 2023 - 4:30pm
Emma Foster-Geering with her dogs, whose microchip details were taken by police. Picture by Chris Lane
A Burraneer resident has appealed for more options for exercising dogs off-leash, particularly for pets who are nervous around other animals and can't be taken to designated parks.

