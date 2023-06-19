From disability to ability, these young people have hit the grocery shop ground running, with as much keen energy as they showed during their training days.
TAFE NSW Loftus partnered with Woolworths earlier this year, to help provide a realistic setting for young people with a disability to train before they enter the workforce.
The supermarket giant supported the initiative by turning a section of the campus into a mini-mart, complete with fruit, vegetables, canned goods and other items, into a shopping hub for retail skill development.
Now these ambitious workers are taking their next step towards securing a job, with a disability work placement at Woolworths.
Following their training, 11 students who rapidly built their confidence in providing retail services, are ready to take on a real market arena.
Among them is Emma Harris, 20, who said working at Woolworths Kirrawee gave her a new level of confidence.
"I was serving customers at the point-of-sale by scanning items and packing their bags. At first it was daunting, but I became more confident each day, and by Friday afternoon, I didn't want to leave," she said.
"Working at Woolworths and wearing my uniform made me feel powerful, and I've never felt like that before. It gave me purpose in life. I've proven to myself that I can do it, and now I feel like I can conquer other jobs, too."
Leo Howard-Willis, 18, worked in the fruit and vegetable section and said he had the confidence to stock shelves in the store because of his practice at the Mini Woolies facility.
"My disability sometimes makes it hard to have a good grip, which is important when you're stocking fruit and vegetables, but I proved to myself that I could do it. I've gone from thinking that I could probably work in retail, to knowing I can definitely do it. It's a life changing thing," he said.
TAFE NSW Retail Teacher Catherine Sammut said students' growth since the innovative project launched in March, was remarkable.
"For many of these students, the idea of working in a shop can be overwhelming because their communication skills and physical ability can be challenging. The practice they've had in the Mini Woolies training store meant they didn't let their disabilities hold them back," she said.
"To see them go from shy to confident within hours on their first day is so gratifying to me as their teacher. Their entire view of themselves has shifted, which is a testament to the value of the Mini Woolies facility and to the support of the staff at Woolworths Kirrawee."
All 11 Certificate II in Retail Services students will complete three days of work placement in a role that interests them at Woolworths Kirrawee throughout June.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
