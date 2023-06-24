St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on in St George: NAIDOC Week and school holiday fun

June 24 2023 - 10:00am
NAIDOC Week at Bayside

Bayside Council have a packed schedule of events planned to mark NAIDIC Week, July 2 to 9. The theme of this year's events, which include workshops, exhibitions and family activities, is "For Our Elders".

