What's on in St George: NAIDOC Week and school holiday fun

Bayside Council have a packed schedule of events planned to mark NAIDIC Week, July 2 to 9. The theme of this year's events, which include workshops, exhibitions and family activities, is "For Our Elders".
A special NIADIC Week display, showcasing books and materials, will feature at Bayside Labraries from Monday, June 26 until Monday, July 10.
Storytime, featuring stories read by First Nations authors/illustrators will be held from 10.30am at: Bexley North and Rockdale libraries on Tuesday, June 27; Mascot and Eastgardens libraries on Wednesday, June 28; and Arncliffe Library on Thursday, June 29.
Book your spot to each session via the libraries.
Other activities throughout the week are as follows:
To secure your spot in the cape making workshop and Carriageworks Family Fun Day email arncliffeyouthcentre@bayside.nsw.gov.au.
You can also secure your spot at flag raising ceremony and other events by emailing, admin.community.life@bayside.nsw.gov.au.
Georges River Council will host a crafty workshop for kids aged six to eight years at Hurstville Museum and Gallery on Saturday, July 1.
Art, Play, Make - Old Fashioned Games, will run from 10.15am to noon. During the session, participants will create their own "old fashioned" games related to the exhibition, Home in St George 1920-1960.
The youngsters will be encouraged to explore the world via creativity, via art and craft. No prior skills or knowledge is required.
Cost is $8 per child and bookings are essential by calling 9330 6444 or visiting tinyurl.com/hrzhryk2. The museum and gallery is located at 14 McMahon Street, Hurstville.
