At Blakehurst High School's annual music night, there leading the musical charge will be Judy Jacobsen, who has been known as the school's 'maestro' behind the traditional major event.
Not only has she steered the big musical showcase, which this year lands on June 28, but she is combining this role with being recognised as a finalist in the Telstra Aria Music Teacher awards.
Dedicating a career to the education of public school students, Ms Jacobsen has always stood by the view that it takes great passion and dedication to make a difference in the minds and lives of young people.
Being a formative influence on students by igniting their love of music, she aims to encourage students to make music part of their lives.
Blakehurst High School is not traditionally a performing arts school but through Ms Jacobsen's leadership, it has propelled in musical talent across also dance and drama.
Ms Jacobsen has also been responsible for encouraging thousands of students to enter concerts, ensembles and festivals, including the Schools Spectacular, and has mentored students to perform solos at the Sydney Opera House.
This year, many of her former students, some of whom graduated from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and NIDA, will return for an 'all stars' concert.
"The small group I might make a difference for, is what has kept me turning up at the school for 35 years," Ms Jacobsen said. "The reward for me is about being part of the students' journey as they discover their passion, and flourish."
