St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader readers have their say on issues and events in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 2 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Foster-Geering has appealed for more options for exercising dogs off-leash, particularly for pets who are nervous around other animals. Picture by Chris Lane
Emma Foster-Geering has appealed for more options for exercising dogs off-leash, particularly for pets who are nervous around other animals. Picture by Chris Lane

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.