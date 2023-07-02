I find myself obligated to respond vehemently to article, which seems to entertain the reckless and harmful proposition of increasing off-leash exercising options for dogs. I am frankly dismayed that we're even discussing this, given the well-documented and horrific dangers of off-leash dog attacks.
I speak not only from the standpoint of public safety but also from personal experience. I was once bitten by an off-leash dog on a playing field. It was a traumatic event that I wouldn't wish upon anyone else, making this a deeply sensitive issue for me. Therefore, I must question the wisdom behind Ms. Foster-Geering's plea.
Ms. Foster-Geering's self-focused request is quite alarming, reflecting a lack of regard for public safety. The solution she seems to propose, in essence, is for her untrained and potentially aggressive dogs to have a private park. This demand is not only ludicrous but also utterly dismissive of the countless responsible pet owners who make the effort to properly train their pets and adhere to leash laws.
I must stress the importance of the terrifying statistic of 106 dog attacks in Sutherland Shire over a single year, resulting in injuries to 52 people and 82 dogs.
Public areas are shared spaces, not the personal backyard of any individual. These areas are used by children, the elderly, fellow pet owners, and others who deserve to feel safe.
Your article about a council ranger warning a dog owner playing fetch with her dogs in an empty Captain Cook Playing Fields (June 21) highlights council's total failure to address this issue properly in the major review of the subject they held last year.
For council's spokesman to try to justify their policy by saying they enforce the law "to protect public safety" would be laughable if is wasn't so deliberately deceptive and misleading. Clearly, a person playing with their dog in a completely empty field is not posing a threat to public safety.
Trying to justify the policy on the basis that there are occasional dog attacks is ignoring the reality that the problem there is aggressive dogs, not placid dogs playing fetch with their owners on council's numerous rate payer funded fields which sit vacant most of the time. Council's policy is what's known as "building the system around the exception" and is the same as banning all cars from the road because some people drive irresponsibly and have accidents.
Council should allow responsible dog owners to play with their dogs on vacant fields and direct rangers to target any number of far more serious issues of "public safety."
I strongly support negative consequences for dog owners who choose to illegally have their dogs off leash in public areas.
I fell over the top of a poorly controlled dog on The Esplanade at North Cronulla on Mother's Day. The border collie leapt from one side of the path to the other, landing directly in front of me. Being part way through a step, I fell straight over the top of it. My left knee took the full initial impact. I also ended up with cuts on my face and hands, slight bruising to my right knee and two chipped front teeth.
My daughters were walking behind me and saw what happened. The owner of the dog had the leash about 4 metres out, and chose to throw a ball on the crowded pathway, causing the dog to leap and land immediately in front of me. She apologised, then left before I was able to get up. My daughter says she still had the leash too far out.
I was able to walk to my home about 300 metres away, but within about half an hour my knee had completely seized up. It took three weeks of physiotherapy exercises for me to recover sufficient strength in my left knee to walk up and down hills and stairs.
I am now walking The Esplanade daily, at quieter times, on the advice of my physiotherapist. Being extra attuned to dogs at present, I am noticing the number of dogs not on a leash at all. One afternoon, I saw five unleashed dogs on The Esplanade and adjacent parks.
I think someone older than myself (I am in my sixties), is likely to fall on The Esplanade, and be seriously injured if dog owners do not take responsibility and properly control their dogs. If a further off-leash area specifically for anxious dogs would help make walking safer for people such as myself, then I support this proposed change.
I appreciate that dogs are a part of a family and with some they are the family. However, parks and sporting fields should not be considered or treated as off leash dog parks.
Specific off leash areas are available and if your dog is nervous around other dogs either you or a dog trainer need to train it to overcome those nerves so you can use the proper designated facilities or keep your dog off leash at your own home.
Apart from dogs off leash being illegal and dangerous to others, they can cause irreparable damage to an oval's playing surface, requiring cost and time to repair by club volunteers.
Oyster Bay oval, its surrounding areas and the children's playground are prime examples with dogs constantly illegally off leash. Many actually drive their dogs to this location with throwing sticks in hand to play fetch.
In response to Mr Moules' complaint (Leader Letters June 21) regarding the mountain bike jumps in the East Heathcote Royal National Park area. As a long time resident over the East Heathcote side I've seen a lot of bike jumps built by kids, just wanting to have fun, as kids growing up do.
For the areas that are used to make these jumps in my view doesn't warrant an adult to complain to the rangers and get them to break up the kids fun area.
From these humble beginnings, one lad is already riding the mountain bike professional circuit, while many other riders are competing in their club's events. I'd suggest that Mr Moule walks somewhere else if he doesn't like the bike jumps that the kids have built to have good healthy exercise on.
