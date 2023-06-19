St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Opinion/National Opinion

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Celebrating Refugee Week 2023

Updated June 19 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris.

We are at the start of Refugee Week 2023, Sunday 18 June-Saturday 24 June, and all communities across Australia including ours are set to celebrate this year's theme, "Finding Freedom".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.