An Endeavour Sports High School student is starring in a new television series.
Year 11 student Semisi Cheekam recently finished filming Gold Diggers, for ABC TV, and is due to be released later in 2023.
The series is being filmed in Victoria and is set in the 1850s. It follows the adventures of sisters Gert and Marigold and their ambition to strike it rich.
Semisi was the star of the international award-winning show Hardball and plays the creative 16-year-old entrepreneur Kelvin in this eight-part comedy.
He is also a talented rugby league player.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
