The Sharks women will open their inaugural NRLW season with a clash against the Raiders at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday July 23 at 1.50 pm in a double-header that will also see the men's side take on Manly.
The biggest NRL Telstra Women's Premiership ever will feature nine rounds, double headers and matches in primetime.
The Sharks will then hit the road to Belmore in Round 2 to clash with Wests Tigers before returning for back-to-back home games against the Titans and Roosters in standalone events at PointsBet.
With two of four matches scheduled against new teams entering the competition, it will be the perfect opportunity for the Sharks to hit the ground running against their fellow newcomers.
Cronulla face two tricky road trips in the final three weeks with clashes against the Broncos in Townsville set for September 2, followed by the Eels at GIO Stadium as part of an NRLW double header for the final round.
In between that they face a five-day turnaround leading into a rivalry between the Sharks and Dragons with many from the Red V jumping ship to the Shire.
The NRL Telstra Women's Premiership Grand Final will be played on Sunday, October 1, before the men's decider.
Cronulla coached by Tony Herman has built a strong team securing Australian and NSW rep Tiana Penitani to a three-year deal after she was released on compassionate grounds by the Eels last month while NSW under-19 Origin team member Jada Taylor has taken up her player option at the Sharks for 2024.
"The girls have come together really well, they are working hard and we are really looking forward to round one against the Raiders on July 23."Tony said
"It's going to be a huge occasion, playing before the NRL boys, hopefully Sharks fans get to PointsBet Stadium early to support the team for that first game and then throughout the season.
"We have a talented group of players, all who want to be successful in the first NRWL season for the Sharks. It's an exciting time for the Club and for the girls in the squad and we can't wait for it all to get underway." he said
All the 24 Sharks NRLW contracted players took part in a junior league blitz, visiting the 11 junior league clubs who field female teams, while Jada Taylor and Emma Tonegato conducted a Mega Jaws disability clinic, attended by around 40 people at PointsBet Stadium.
The four Sharks NSW Origin girls Emma, Quincy Dodd, Tiana Penitani and Broke Anderson were also involved, with Quincy joined by Talei Holmes at their Cronulla Caringbah club putting the U9s through their paces.
The NRWL season starts for the Sharks on Sunday, July 23.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
