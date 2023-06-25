St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla women take to the big stage

John Veage
June 26 2023 - 9:00am
Coach Tony Herman's new Sharks NRLW squad was introduced to the Cronulla PointsBet Stadium home crowd before the recent Bulldogs game-the women will play a double header with the men on July 23.Picture John Veage
The Sharks women will open their inaugural NRLW season with a clash against the Raiders at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday July 23 at 1.50 pm in a double-header that will also see the men's side take on Manly.

