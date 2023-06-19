Tim Tszyu just warming up

Tim Tszyu destroyed Mexican Carlos Ocampo in a violent first round mauling, and he retained his WBO interim super-welterweight title with a spectacular victory at the Gold Coast Convention Centre last week.
Risking it all, Tszyu who trains out of his Rockdale Gym and has recently purchased a house in Sutherland Shire produced an extraordinary display of firepower to successfully defend the belt he claimed in March
His power was on full display from the outset as he landed a clean 1-2 with the first punches he threw ,a right hand then stunned his opponent and Ocampo went down following a flurry and, while he did answer the count, his time was up.
Tszyu came at him following the restart and landed a clean left hook to send the experienced Mexican crashing into the ropes and the referee waved the bout off.
"I knew he was going to be easier to hit but I knew he's a warrior and he can take the shots," Tszyu said.
."I didn't think it was going to happen that early in all honesty."
Tszyu says he'll be back in the gym as soon as tomorrow.
Tszyu's next opponent is Jermell Charlo, penciled in for October for the undisputed champion tag.
Tszyu's promoter, George Rose of No Limit Boxing, said conversations have already been happening leading up to the last fight.
September 30 is the deadline set by the WBO and Charlo hasn't fought since he pulled out of a January fight against Tszyu with a broken hand. Tszyu has fought twice since then.
