Even though the State of Origin series has been lost for NSW, the kids from Kurnell Primary School still got to parade on the big stage.
Kurnell Primary was one of ten lucky schools across New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland to have been selected to represent the Blues and Maroons as part of Ampol Little Origin, an experience that sees students live out their ultimate NRL dream during this year's Ampol State of Origin and the Ampol Women's State of Origin series.
Kurnell Public School faced off with William Stimson Public School to kick things off before Game 1 at the Ampol Women's State of Origin Series at Sydney's CommBank Stadium .
Unfortunately the Blues women were defeated by the Maroons but the Kurnell kids still had a big night out especially as they were chosen to wear the victorious Queensland colours.
Ampol Little Origin then went to Adelaide, Brisbane, Townsville and Sydney at each Ampol State of Origin and Women's State of Origin game, providing the opportunity for Year 5 and Year 6 students to don a Blues or Maroons jersey as they took to the field at halftime.
All winning schools also received a $5,000 grant from Ampol going towards developing their Rugby League programs and educating students on the importance of health and wellbeing in their school curriculum, with Origin Day seeing Maroons and Broncos legend Sam Thaiday hosting an official NRL League Stars clinic for students to help them prepare.
Ampol Little Origin ambassador Sam Thaiday presented jerseys to each student ahead of their halftime debut, and he said he was excited to be a part of Little Origin and to help bring to life their NRL dreams.
"Providing opportunities such as playing at halftime at one of the biggest NRL events of the year is a memory the kids will cherish for years to come and will only help in encouraging them to continue working on their game and getting ready for the next leap." he said
Schools can use their grants for improving their NRL programs and player development through specialised coaching and speakers, purchase of uniforms and equipment and access to pathways in Rugby League such as competitions , carnivals and gala days .
