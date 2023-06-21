Senator Tony Sheldon will host a virtual town hall headed "Understanding The Voice" on Monday, June 26, from 6.30pm.
Included in the panel of speakers will be First Nations participation director Kyra Galante, storyteller and performer Nardi Simpson, and broadcaster and journalist Francis Leach.
For more information and to RSVP visit events.humanitix.com/tony-sheldon
A free, hour long Childcare Webinar will be hosted by Sutherland Shire Libraries on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 6.30pm.
It will be ideal for those thinking about childcare to hear from council's early childhood experts on a range of topics including: your childcare options; local demand and when to apply; how to find a quality service - what to look for and the questions to ask; and preparing for childcare.
The session will be presented by Children's Services Pedagogy and Practice Manager Catherine Daniels and Children's Services Customer Experience Caren Dunn.
The presentation will be broadcast online using Zoom.
When you book your place you will be sent a link to the meeting (you must first download and install zoom.us).
To book your place visit tinyurl.com/3xr75wh8.
Nominations for the 2023 Hughes Awards will close at 5pm on Friday, June 30.
The awards are facilitated by Hughes MP Jenny Ware. The following categories are to be awarded: Volunteer of the Year; Apprentice of the Year; Senior of the Year; Environment Citizen of the Year; Small Business of the Year; and Woman of the Year.
For more information visit jennyware.com.au and follow the links. There you will also find nomination forms.
Forms can also be collected from Ms Ware's office, which is located at Shop 1, 9-15 East Parade, Sutherland.
Sutherland Shire Libraries have a packed program of events planned to keepo local kids busy from Monday, July 3 until Friday, July 14.
The theme for the winter program is "Little Astronauts" with a range of space-themed activites planned for the various branches.
Reach for the Stars storytime and craft sessions will be held at Miranda Library on July 3 and Sylvania Library on July 5; Destination Moon will be held at Sutherland Library on July 6; and Scratchboard Space Shapes Craft will be held at Miranda Library on July 7.
Also planned are Stop Motion Animation Workshop, Reading with the Cats at the animal shelter and block building.
Some events require a small charge and all require bookings. For full program details and to make bookings visit tinyurl.com/2p8upa25.
Sutherland Shire Council and Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation will present its free annual NAIDOC community event on Cronulla from 10am to 3pm on Thursday, July 6.
It will be held at 39-41 Nicholson Parada and will serve as one of the premier activities in the area to mark NAIDOC Week.
It will celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, history and heritage, as well as embracing the 2023 NAIDOC theme, "For Our Elders", which is a homage to Aboriginal and Torres Strait elders and their ongoing contributions to the community.
The inclusive event will feature performances from First Nations artists, workshops, stalls, a gold coin donation barbecue and more.
All are invited to attend.
Entries for the Sutherland Shire Literary Competition 2023 will be accepted until 11.59pm on Monday, July 31.
This year's theme is "Emerging" and categories include traditional verse (max 80 lines), free verse (mx 80 lines) and short story (max 2000 words).
Winners in each category will receive $1000. Highly commended works will receive $500. The judges may also award a Shire Resident's Prize of $250 in each category for a local who has not won any of the major prizes. An entry fee of $20 per poem/story is applicable.
Supporting the competition are Sutherland Shire Council, Southgate, WMD Law and Tradies.
Winners will be named at a special ceremony to be held in November. For more information and entry forms visit tinyurl.com/yu2ajj9r.
Australian Wrestling Entertainment (AWE) will be setting up its ring at Club Central Menai on Friday, July 14, for a night of biffo from the top rope.
The night, dubbed No Mercy promises to deliver much in the way of action, with a developing card of bouts already determined.
Set to clash are the following AWE stars: Jay Sorbet vs Scott Magnum; Psyko Ward vs The Balkans; The Grand Puppeteer vs Corruption; E10 vs Luke Watts; Nightmare Cat vs Albie; and Phil Picasso vs Jack Legorr.
VIP tickets are available now for $30 (adults) and $25 (children). General admission seats are also on sale for $25 (adults) and $20 (children). Grab yours now from reception at the club or by calling 9532 1800.
Tickets are now on sale for the special screening of Metallica: M72 World Tour Live from Arlington, TX, at Events Cinema Miranda on Saturday, August 19 and Monday, August 21.
Each night will feature a different setlist drawn from the band's 40+ year career. Book now at tinyurl.com/4acpjba6.
