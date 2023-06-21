St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Entertainment and Events coming up in Sutherland Shire

Matt Lawrence
By Matt Lawrence
June 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A childcare webinar will be held on June 28.
A childcare webinar will be held on June 28.

Voice town hall

Senator Tony Sheldon will host a virtual town hall headed "Understanding The Voice" on Monday, June 26, from 6.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Lawrence

Matt Lawrence

Editor

My passion is providing news that matters to the community of which I serve. I have been doing so now for more than 25 years and my dedication remains as fresh as it was when starting out in the industry.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.