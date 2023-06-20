Transport Minister Jo Haylen says the state government has "no option" but to proceed with the construction of new ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse despite a massive cost blowout.
When completed, the wharves will allow the restoration of a ferry service, which last operated in1974.
Ms Haylen was replying to a Question on Notice in parliament from Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, who asked whether the government was proceeding with the project and, if so, what was the construction schedule, including estimated start and finish dates?
Ms Haylen said she was advised, when the project was conceived in 2018, the estimated cost was $18 million.
"This project has a history of continued cost increases under the former government," she said.
"Transport for NSW informed the government in its first weeks in office that the latest estimated cost of the project is now $78 million, up from $65 million.
"Cancelling the project is estimated to cost at least $46 million and, with 98 per cent of the project's value locked into contracts, the government is left with no option but to continue with this project."
Ms Haylen said Transport for NSW would "continue to work local communities, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and First Nations landowners to make sure this investment can deliver the intended benefits to the community".
"Onsite construction work for project is estimated to start mid-2023," she said.
"Anticipated construction milestones for the wharves can be found on the Transport for NSW website."
TfNSW said early in June work was due to start in July and the wharves were expected to be in place in late 2024.
Comment has been sought from Mr Speakman.
