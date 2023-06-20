St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cost of new ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse blows out from $18 million to $78 million

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
June 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Visualisation of the wharf at Kurnell. Picture EIS
Transport Minister Jo Haylen says the state government has "no option" but to proceed with the construction of new ferry wharves at Kurnell and La Perouse despite a massive cost blowout.

