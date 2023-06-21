Two blocks of old, two-storey, walk-up flats will be demolished to make way for a new five-storey apartment block at South Cronulla.
A development application has been lodged for 1-3 Wood Lane, behind the 16-storey Matthew Flinders tower and about 500 metres walk to the train station and Esplanade.
The proposed project, costing $17.2 million to build, will contain 20 apartments.
The mix includes one one-bedroom, 13 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments.
Three levels of basement car parking are proposed for residents and visitors, with a total of 49 car parking spaces
"The building is contemporary in form and provides a residential apartment development with a high level of amenity which is compatible with the existing and likely future form of development in the area," the DA says.
"The proposed apartments are generous in size and have high amenity, including quality areas of private open space.
Car parking is provided in the basement as per the objectives of Sutherland Shire Development Control Plan 2015.
"The proposal will be determined by Council's Local Planning Panel given that SEPP 65 applies to the development."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
