Prestige Property
Bed 5 | Bed 3 | Car 4
Enjoy all the benefits of waterfront living with a jetty and pontoon that sit in water deep enough to moor a boat of any size.
There is also a large level lawn area, cabana, barbecue deck and sandy beach at low tide where you can make the most of the sunshine and watch the boats sail by.
This fabulous home offers spacious living and features a large lounge and dining area adjoining the kitchen which all opens onto a large covered terrace, separate rumpus or games room with a second kitchen also opening onto another terrace.
There are three bathrooms and five bedrooms, including a main bedroom with walk-in-robe, en suite and private terrace with water views.
The current floor plan also offers excellent possibility for a separate teenage or granny flat area.
There is parking for multiple cars and trailer.
This private and sun-drenched sanctuary offers a perfect northern aspect and features fabulous living and entertaining overlooking the sparkling waters of the Port Hacking.
It's just a seven minute walk to the local cafe and general store.
Enjoy kayaking and fishing at the Grays Point boat ramp where there is also a waterside park and beach with jetty and pontoon for swimming.
Don't miss this unique opportunity.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
