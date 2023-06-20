St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Expert soil scientist and independent arborist inspect ailing 80-year-old fig tree in Monro Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 20 2023 - 4:00pm
The sick fig tree in Monro Park. Picture by John Veage
Independent soil and tree experts have inspected the ailing fig tree in Monro Park, but the council is not revealing their findings.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

