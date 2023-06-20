Independent soil and tree experts have inspected the ailing fig tree in Monro Park, but the council is not revealing their findings.
Councillor Leanne Farmer called for independent expert advice when she raised concerns about the 80-year-old, heritage-listed tree at the Sutherland Shire Council meeting on May 22.
Cr Farmer said at the time she had "grave concerns the tree is dying, and specialist care should be provided urgently".
Following a request by the Leader for for an update on the condition of the tree, a council spokesman advised on June 19, "Detailed assessment of a Moreton Bay Fig tree in Monro Park, Cronulla, has recently been undertaken by an expert soil scientist and a qualified arborist contracted on behalf of Sutherland Shire Council".
"The findings returned from these two assessments will be used by council to inform a plan to support the long-term health of this tree," he said.
"Ensuring the health of this tree and other well established surrounding trees has long been a focus for council, with the tree receiving an advanced level of care while these assessments take place."
The Leader was told no further information was available at this time.
A previous council statement said staff had advised "there is no sign of malicious activity" in relation to the tree.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
