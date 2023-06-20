St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New traffic lights and safety review for Hurstville Education Precinct

June 20 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left to right) Jessica Wei (representing Chris Minns), Natalie Saad (Relieving Deputy Principal), Jessica Maakaroun (Deputy Principal), Bill Yun (parent), Clr Ben Wang, Mark Steed (Principal), Clr Colleen Symington, three Council staff, Dave Renshaw (Relieving Deputy Principal), and Joanne Jiang (parent) in front of the Councils driver awareness banners at Hurstville Public School.
(Left to right) Jessica Wei (representing Chris Minns), Natalie Saad (Relieving Deputy Principal), Jessica Maakaroun (Deputy Principal), Bill Yun (parent), Clr Ben Wang, Mark Steed (Principal), Clr Colleen Symington, three Council staff, Dave Renshaw (Relieving Deputy Principal), and Joanne Jiang (parent) in front of the Councils driver awareness banners at Hurstville Public School.

Georges River Council will complete the installation of new traffic lights on Forest Road and Durham Street Hurstville and undertake an updated Transport Safety Review of The Hurstville Education Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.