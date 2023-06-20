St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River Council celebrates 'Finding Freedom' in Refugee Week 2023

June 21 2023 - 7:00am
Georges River Council celebrates Refugee Week 2023 by hearing the remarkable story of an Ambassador of the Refugee Council of Australia, Shahri Rafi.

