Jenny Ware MP: Achievements inspire hope for our future Advertising Feature

MP Jenny Ware meets the students from Holsworthy Public School on their excursion to Canberra. Picture supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware talks about inspiring people, school visits and the importance of sport.

"I am in the middle of a Parliamentary sitting fortnight in Canberra and have had the privilege of meeting with inspiring Australians including many from our electorate in Hughes.

"First, the Smythe family from Engadine - Jack, his mum, Carol; and Jack's partner, Danielle. Jack has battled with cystic fibrosis throughout his life and has a specific medication to manage his condition. In 2022, the Morrison Government added medication Trikafta to the PBS.

"Jack described this to me as 'a second shot at life'. Placing Trikafta on the PBS reduced the cost for Jack and other CF patients from $250,000 per year to a maximum of $42.50 per script ($6.80 for concession card holders).

"Jack, Carol and Danielle were present in the Parliament when I spoke about the current inflation crisis. This Matter of Public Importance was brought to the House by Shadow Treasurer, the Hon Angus Taylor MP. You can view my speech at https://www.jennyware.com.au/speeches/mpi-economy. I spoke on this as I am receiving more correspondence about people struggling with rising prices: at the supermarket checkout, with energy bills, mortgage repayments and increases in rents. The Albanese Labor Government must let the people of Hughes know how it will address the inflation crisis.

"School visits to Parliament House are always delightful. Last week, I met Year 5 and 6 students from Holsworthy Public School on their excursion to Canberra. They were a credit to their school, to their parents and to our overall community. They were engaged and interested in parliament and our system of government overall, having also participated in the Mock Parliament run by the dedicated parliamentary staff.

"I will continue to advocate to encourage our youth into apprenticeships and traineeships as an excellent career path for many. I was pleased to speak in Parliament to support legislation that, in turn, will assist people to commence and complete trades, which you can view at https://www.jennyware.com.au/speeches/tradesupportloans-studentloans-amendmentbills.

"Participation in sport changes lives. In October, Sydney will be playing host to the Federation International Powerchair Football Association (FIPFA) World Cup.

"Last week I met with Tristram from our national team who has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and has been wheelchair-bound his entire life. Powerchair football changed Tristram's life, providing him with the confidence to study, work and live independently. The FIPFA World Cup will be taking place from October 15-21 in Sydney. I am looking forward to supporting Tristram and the team. Details are at www.fipfawc2023.org.

"Congratulations to the following residents from Hughes who have had their service to our community recognised in the King's Birthday Honours: Professor Marcela Bilek AM from Sutherland for significant service to physics and biomedical engineering; Mrs Janice Edna Blizzard OAM from Loftus for service to motor sports; Mr Keith Alan Roffey OAM from Kirrawee for service to the community through a range of organisations; and Mr Vinod Daniel OAM from Wattle Grove for service to conservation and the environment.

"Please continue to let me know about the issues that matter to you. Email Jenny.Ware.MP@aph.gov.au or call my office on (02) 9521 6262."