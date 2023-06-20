Inclusive employment has made Rockdale fitness centre stronger Advertising Feature

Crunch GM Samuel Burrows says he can rely on Toby to promote the business. Picture supplied

When Crunch Fitness Rockdale general manager Samuel Burrows needed an assistant and wanted to diversify his workforce, he partnered with NOVA Employment.

They introduced him to a young man named Toby.

"Hiring a worker with a disability is so rewarding," said Samuel Burrows, of the local gym on Princes Highway, Banksia.

"Toby's really impressed me, he's always on time, he's also very precise, he follows instructions well and has really grown into the role."

Burrow's decision to diversify the workforce aligned well with the Crunch Fitness motto.

"The philosophy for Crunch is no judgements," Burrows said.

"So we have people from every race and every age here."

Burrows said NOVA's service and recruitment process was also a good fit for his business.

"NOVA makes the recruitment process very easy," Burrows explained.

"Essentially, instead of having an interview, what they'll (NOVA) do a lot of the time is they'll bring a worker in to do a trial, see how they're going and whether they're suited to the role.

"I think that's a much better way to see if someone's going to gel with the job.

"When I had Toby come in for a trial he was great and I hired him on the spot," said Burrows, who has a son on the Autism Spectrum.

"My son has autism so it's definitely a great insight for me," he said.

"I'm able to see where my son could go, you know, in his future when a lot of the time it feels like they might not have options in their future."

