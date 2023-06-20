M8 review shows 38 per cent increase in heavy vehicle traffic on Stoney Creek Road corridor

The long-awaited draft Road Network Performance Review (RNPR) for the M8 Motorway shows increases in traffic volumes of between six to 28 per cent on local roads in the Georges River LGA.
Key findings of the review show additional traffic on Stoney Creek Road/Forest Road in peak periods with an increase in the number of heavy vehicles and a decrease in speed at some intersections.
On average, there are 62 additional heavy vehicles in AM peak hour and 25 in PM peak hour on Stoney Creek Road/Forest Road.
Other findings in the performance review are:
The review identifies four intersections as being impacted which are located along the Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road corridor, in the suburbs of Kingsgrove, Bexley and Arncliffe.
This corridor was identified as experiencing an increase in heavy vehicle volumes, on average 28 per cent in the AM peak period and 16 per cent in the PM peak as well as a slower road environment post M8 Motorway opening.
The performance of each intersection -
Croydon Road, Stoney Creek Road, Kingsgrove Road:
At the intersection traffic volumes have increased by 10 per cent and 13 per cent in the AM and PM peaks respectively post-opening of the M8. Travel speeds have also decreased by 5km per hour eastbound and 8km per hour westbound along Stoney Creek Road at this location in the PM peak.
Heavy vehicle volumes at this site have risen by 38 per cent in the AM peak
Forest Road, Stoney Creek Road and Kingsland Road:
The intersection traffic volumes increased by 10 per cent in the AM peak and 14 per cent in the PM peak, while speeds decreased by 8km per hour eastbound along Stoney Creek Road in the AM peak and decreased by 8km per hour southbound along Forest Road in the PM peak.
Following the opening of the M8 Motorway, the analysis indicates that the Forest Road, Stoney Creek Road and Kingsland Road signalised intersection operates satisfactorily, performing at Level of Service C (LoS C), meaning a stable flow, at or near free flow in both the AM and PM peaks.
Princes Highway, Wickham Street and Forest Road, Arncliffe:
Traffic volumes increased by 15 per cent and 6 per cent in the AM and PM peaks respectively, while travel speeds decreased by 8km per hour eastbound along Forest Road and by 6km per hour southbound along the Princes Highway in the AM peak.
Queue lengths have significantly reduced compared to pre-opening. "Therefore, the opening of the M8 Motorway does not appear to have diminished the operation of this intersection and further investigation at this site is not recommended," the review stated.
The Seven Ways, Princes Highway and Bay Street:
The intersection was chosen for further analysis as traffic volumes increased by 6 per cent in the AM peak, while speeds decreased by 5km per hour along The Seven Ways in the AM peak.
Responding to the draft review's findings, Bexley Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Tullock said the the RNPRP understate the consequence of the M8 in the Bexley Town Centre vicinity by using Jun 2020 traffic data as a base line.
"Comparisons are made to changes in traffic volumes at both AM and PM peaks. There are also significant increases between peaks that are not reported," he said.
"These are just as important to our community and should be reported, perhaps by a 24-hour before and after traffic volume histogram.
"It's also claimed that there is a 14 per cent reduction of traffic exiting the M5 at King Georges Road in the AM peak. The draft review states, 'Motorists on the M5 East Motorway appear to be willing to pay tolls to commute in the peak direction of travel.' This curious claim neglects that east bounds motorists can exit the M5 at Bexley North, avoid the M5 tunnel toll and use the fre alternative through Bexley Town Centre."
Mr Tullock said there was no mention or analysis of 'rat running' through the various side streets along the road corridor, especially in the vicinity of Bexley Town Centre.
"As a resident of such a side street, antisocial dangerous M8 rat running via local streets is of concern to myself and my neighbours," he said.
"Clearly the main streets of Bexley are under stress with a significant increase in morning and afternoon traffic at the key intersection of Forest Road and Stoney Creek Road, including 62 additional heavy vehicles in AM peak hour.
"A key promise of motorways such as the M5 and M8 is to remove traffic from town centres and surrounding streets.
"In the case of Bexley Town Centre the reverse is the case. To address this situation our free alternative needs to be less attractive by returning conditions through Bexley to as close as possible to their state prior to February 2020.
"A good first step here,which would require very little effort, would be to remove the weekend restriction on 24 shop front parking spaces taken by no stopping zones in February 2020.
"Secondly the M5 and M8 need to be made more attractive through a restructure of the tolling regime. This may include time of day tolling and free tolls at night and on weekends," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
