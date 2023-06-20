St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside wins National Waste Management Award

Updated July 13 2023 - 12:02pm, first published June 20 2023 - 2:10pm
Bayside Manager Waste and Cleansing Joe Logiacco and Bayside General Manager Meredith Wallace.
Bayside Council has won the the prestigious 2023 National Award for Local Government in the category of Waste Management, beating 537 councils Australia-wide.

