Bayside Council has won the the prestigious 2023 National Award for Local Government in the category of Waste Management, beating 537 councils Australia-wide.
Presented in Canberra last month, the award recognises Bayside's ongoing work and achievements stemming from its Circular Economy Strategy and Annual Action Plans which promote ways to use waste as a resource, by maximising the amount of reusable or recyclable material to be returned to the economy, reducing the amount of material that is sent to landfill.
"On behalf of Bayside, it is an honour to receive the National Local Government Award for Waste Management," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"I am proud of our Waste Avoidance and Resource Recovery Strategy 2018-2030, which embodies the circular economy model. It's a rolling program with continuous action plans which have resulted in 13 state environmental awards in multiple categories, in addition to this national recognition."
Bayside Council's circular economy strategy had resulted in many successful achievements including:
. Using recycled material in its annual road re-sheeting program, using 600 tonnes of recycled crush glass and 4,500 tonnes of recycled asphalt.
. 18,000 tonnes of organic material extracted annually from the general waste bins at an advanced treatment facility and used as compost.
. 22 annual Community Recycling Drop-Off Events for materials such as mattresses, polystyrene, tyres, and bicycles, resulting in over 160,000 kilograms diverted from landfill per annum.
. Smart, solar-powered mobile surveillance trailers and interactive education mobile vans assisted in reducing illegal dumping incidences by 10 per cent.
. Trial garden beds at off-leash fenced dog parks, where the soil is nourished using a rotational dog poo worm farm and compost bin system.
. Implementing 80 'smart sensor' beach litter bins over 8km of beachfront, preventing 60,000 kilograms per annum of litter from entering local waterways.
