Footsie flies free after being entangled in fishing line

After becoming entangled in a fishing line and receiving five weeks of veterinary care, Footsie the magpie was finally able to fly free last week.
But he was one of the lucky ones, with many other birds being injured or killed by cast-off lines left by fishemen.
WIRES volunteer Penny McMullin first noticed the injured magpie, nicknamed Footsie, on 22 April in Cook Park, Ramsgate Beach.
"It was very clear he had some entanglement on one of his feet," Penny said.
It took WIRES volunteers more than 60 hours over three weeks to try and capture the bird.
"I continued to look for him to work out a bit of a routine and discovered him and his family visited a local resident's house as she feeds them. She had already been trying unsuccessfully to catch him so we got her on-board to put a cage in her front garden to try and trap him."
Penny and fellow WIRES volunteer Elizabeth Nathan tried to feed Footsie when they saw him to attempt to build a bond of trust.
After about three weeks of trying many different methods to catch him, the resident finally managed to trap him in the cage in her front garden on 11 May.
"We had already observed that he had lost one of his front toes from the fishing line entanglement and had a bad infection resulting in him not being weight-bearing on it," Penny said.
"Liz then took him into care and it was a very stressful time as we didn't know whether he would be considered "viable" for treatment by a wildlife vet."
Elizabeth took Footsie to a specialist wildlife vet who found he had a bad infection in another toe so it had to be amputated.
Following this he had a protective cast on his foot to keep it clean and try to avoid any further infections.
After multiple trips to the vet and specialised care including foot ointment, Footsie finally got the all-clear from the vet that he could be released.
He was released on 14 June after more than a month in care.
Volunteer Elizabeth said it was very common to find birds with fishing line entangled around their feet.
"The birds get entangled in the line and then caught in a tree and left dangling in the branches," she said.
"We also get birds that swallow fishing hooks. Whether they survive depends on how long the hook has been there.
"More of these types of incidents occur during school holidays when you get more kids fishing.
"It happens at Carss Park, Kogarah Bay, the bottom of Sandringham and at Taren Point.
"It takes a lot of resources it to rescue a bird. It took about 50 hours of volunteers' time to try and catch this bird. It needed specialist veterinary care. We had to drive it to Mona Vale for it to be treated. Then it took five weeks for it to recover.There's a lot of work that goes into freeing a bird from entanglement.
"I've taken a lot of badly injured birds to be euthanised. Some get entangled in line and caught in a tree and if no-one notices them there they die."
Penny said, "Liz did all the incredible care of him, especially given how stressed he was in care and how much attention was required to ensure his wounded foot was kept clean.
"And it also puts a lot of stress on carers as the bird needs specialised care, trips to vets etc."
While Footsie is free, WIRES volunteers found another bird entangled in fishing line.
"We actually just trapped another magpie in Burlington Street, Monterey last week with fishing line entanglement around its foot," Penny said.
"It is really upsetting that people's laziness and irresponsibility is causing so much damage to wildlife."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
