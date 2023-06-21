St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Footsie flies free after being entangled in fishing line

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:35pm, first published June 22 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After becoming entangled in a fishing line and receiving five weeks of veterinary care, Footsie the magpie was finally able to fly free last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.