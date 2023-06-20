St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
State government moves to toughen penalties for assaults on retail workers

By Murray Trembath
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:55am, first published 6:50am
Premier Chris Minns.
People who assault retail workers will face tougher penalties under legislation to be introduced into State Parliament by the government today.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

