People who assault retail workers will face tougher penalties under legislation to be introduced into State Parliament by the government today.
The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Assaults on Retail Workers) Bill 2023 will introduce three new offences into the Crimes Act 1900.
The reforms make it an offence to:
Premier, Chris Minns said, "Everyone should be treated with decency and respect while at work".
"There is no excuse for assaulting anyone, particularly not someone who is doing their job," he said.
Mr Minns said research from the McKell Institute, commissioned by the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association found 85 per cent of retail workers have been abused or assaulted at work.
Labor made an election commitment to better protecti retail workers, he said.
Minister for Industrial Relations and Work Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis said, "This type of offending causes enormous distress for the shop workers, their families and the wider community and can leave lasting emotional scars, as well as those caused by injury.
"It's crucial that people feel safe when going to work and these changes will provide a deterrent for those who would behave in this manner to people trying to provide them with a service.
"I've heard first hand from retail workers who have experienced terrible abuse which has affected their working life, this legislation signals the Government's support for our workers and their safety."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
